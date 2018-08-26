Latino festival canceled after Mollie Tibbetts’ murder

The undocumented status of Mollie Tibbetts’ suspected killer is stirring up anti-immigration sentiment in some political circles.

In the wake of that, one Iowa organization decided to cancel its Latin celebration.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any rallies there this weekend.

“It was a very difficult decision,” said Jon Wolseth, an organizer with Hispanics United for Perry.

HUP holds an annual festival that celebrates Latino heritage. – READ MORE

The Defense Attorney Representing An Illegal Alien Accused Ofmurdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts Says His Client Is An “all-american Boy.”

According to courtroom reports by People Magazine, attorney Allan Richards — representing 24-year-old illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera who is accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death — described his client as an “all-American boy working really hard.”

“He was just a part of the community,” Richards said of Bahena-Rivera during the first day of court in the case.

As Breitbart News reported, Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening. Later, the farm owner admitted that E-Verify was not used to check the immigration status of the illegal alien.– READ MORE