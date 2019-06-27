Trump seeks 2020 census delay after Supreme Court blocks citizenship question

President Trump vowed Thursday to try delaying the 2020 census after the Supreme Court blocked, for now, his administration’s plan to include a question that inquires about citizenship status.

The court had said that the administration’s explanation for adding the question was insufficient and sent it back to the lower courts for further consideration. The ruling marked a major setback for the administration. While more lower-court litigation is possible, it would be difficult for the government to get the question on the census in time for the forms to be printed by their original self-declared summer deadline.

But Trump raised the possibility of a delay until a final resolution by the courts. In a fiery Twitter response to the narrow ruling, Trump said it “seems totally ridiculous” for the government not to ask such a “basic question.”

“I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the … United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter,” he said.

It remains unclear whether a delay is possible for the population count that is supposed to be conducted every 10 years. The Justice Department said in a statement it was “disappointed” by the decision. – READ MORE