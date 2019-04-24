Trump Says White House Is ‘Fighting All The Subpoenas’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House is fighting subpoenas from Democrats in Congress.

“We’re fighting all the subpoenas,” Trump told reporters outside of the White House as he departed for Atlanta. “These aren’t like impartial people. The Democrats are trying to win 2020.”

“They’re not going to win with the people that I see. And they’re not gonna win against me,” the president added. “The only way they can maybe luck out, and I don’t think that’s gonna happen – it might make it even the opposite, that’s what a lot of people are saying – the only way they can luck out is by constantly going after me on nonsense.”

Trump’s comments come as House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler issued a subpoena to Attorney General William Barr Friday, asking for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted report. The president is also suing Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings in order to block a subpoena that demands an accounting firm give Trump’s financial records to Congress.

Nadler wrote a letter to Barr saying he has until May 1 to deliver the unredacted report, adding he “cannot accept any proposal which leaves most of Congress in the dark.” Barr has already pledged to give a version of the report where the only redactions will be grand jury info, which is illegal to share, but Nadler is still issuing the subpoena.

The New York Democrat called on Mueller to testify after earlier calls from Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. Collins asked Nadler to “immediately” invite Mueller to testify before Congress.

Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House on March 4 and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump.

The House Judiciary chairman sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. Nadler said in March the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have said the Mueller report is a cover-up.

