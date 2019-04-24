Trump Says He Has Common Ground With Ocasio-Cortez

President Donald Trump touted that he had common ground with progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter Wednesday.

“Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is correct, the is not broken, it is doing great. But that is only because of the Trump Administration. We got Veterans Choice Accountability passed,” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday along with the quote “President Trump deserves a lot of credit” from Dan Caldwell of Concerned Veterans of America.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct, the VA is not broken, it is doing great. But that is only because of the Trump Administration. We got Veterans Choice & Accountability passed. “President Trump deserves a lot of credit.” Dan Caldwell, Concerned Veterans of America — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Caldwell had appeared on Fox News Wednesday morning to react to Ocasio-Cortez’s application of the phrase “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” to the VA during a town hall in her district earlier in April.

Ocasio-Cortez said the VA provides “some of the highest quality” health care to veterans at the town hall, reported The Washington Examiner.

“Here’s the thing, they are trying to fix it. But who are they are trying to fix it for, is the question we gotta ask. …They are trying to fix the VA for pharmaceutical companies, they are trying to fix the VA for insurance corporations, and, ultimately, they are trying to fix the VA for a for-profit healthcare industry that does not put people or veterans first,” she said.

Trump touted a measure he signed in 2017 in the Wednesday tweet. The legislation fixed long-running accountability issues and ensured that incompetent individuals failing to adequately serve veterans did not remain on the VA payroll.

Trump has repeatedly touted the measure, even using a famous catchphrase from his “The Apprentice” days.

“It’s called VA accountability,” he said at a June 2018 rally in Minnesota. “Now, you bring the person into the office and you say, ‘Jim, I’m sorry to tell you, you are fired. Get out of here.’”

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to [email protected].Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]