Trump says Washington Post, NY Times should have Pulitzers taken away for Mueller probe coverage

President Trump on Friday evening renewed his criticism of The Washington Post and The New York Times, saying the outlets should have their Pulitzer Prize revoked for their coverage of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe into his campaign and Russian election interference.



“So funny that The New York Times & The Washington Post got a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage (100% NEGATIVE and FAKE!) of Collusion with Russia – And there was No Collusion!” Trump tweeted. “So, they were either duped or corrupt? In any event, their prizes should be taken away by the Committee!”

The two outlets won a joint 2018 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting last year for their coverage of Mueller's expansive probe, which formally concluded last week.