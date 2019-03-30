WATCH: CNN Reporter Gets Snide While Asking Independent Voters About Trump

In a typical display of CNN’s incredible bias against President Trump, one CNN correspondent interviewed eight supposed independent voters and colored her questions in such a way that she disparaged Trump without even a pretense of objectivity. Randi Kaye interviewed eight voters from Pennsylvania, a key swing state, and her snide attitude was something to behold.

With Robert Mueller's report now complete and Attorney General William Barr's summary released, have independent voters changed their minds on President Trump? @randikayeCNN takes the pulse of eight Pennsylvanians. https://t.co/kkU1l0K4Pr pic.twitter.com/5xtZSDsB5u — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 29, 2019

Kaye began with an innocent question: “In the wake of Attorney General Barr’s letter to Congress and what we’ve learned about the Mueller investigation, is there anyone here who feels more or less supportive of Donald Trump?

One man answered, “I feel more supportive. I think it was an exhaustive investigation.” A woman replied, “I think it was a sham from the beginning.” – READ MORE