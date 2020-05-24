Trump says Sessions had his chance and “blew it”; urges him to exit Senate race after former AG defends his record

A Twitter battle between President Donald Trump and his former attorney general spilled into Saturday, with Jeff Sessions defending his support among conservatives and the president later on Sessions to withdraw from the Alabama senate race.

Trump, in his Saturday evening tweet, called on Sessions to drop out of the race for Senate and “pray” that Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones loses in November. Trump also referenced “slime” but the Tweet was not entirely clear whether he was saying Sessions is the “slime” or the dirty cops are the slime that he says in the tweet Sessions didn’t stand up to.

Sessions, late Saturday, said he will “never apologize for following the law” and defended his decision in 2017 to recuse himself from the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into Russia’s interference into the 2016 presidential election. Sessions also said that while Alabama will support Trump during the general election, the state’s voters will “not take orders from Washington on who to send to the Senate.”

Sessions also blasted his GOP runoff opponent, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, calling him “too weak” to debate him ahead of the July 14 election. Tuberville, also Saturday night, tweeted it was “time to put an end” to Sessions’ public public service and noted that Trump “cannot trust him.” – READ MORE

