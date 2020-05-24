US could be coronavirus-free by late September, scientists say

The US could finally be free of the coronavirus in late September, and the whole world can expect to put the pandemic behind them in December, says a group of scientists in Singapore.

A mathematical model created by the Singapore University of Technology and Design is allowing the scientists to predict the future of the virus using data from already confirmed cases and deaths around the world.

Based on “a predictive-monitoring” technique, the model inputs global data which is converted to a bar chart. A curve over the top of the chart displays the trajectory of the disease. At the end of April, predictions showed that the US would be virus-free by Sept. 20 and the UK could see the end of the coronavirus by Aug. 27. – READ MORE

