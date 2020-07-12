Trump Says Schools ‘Are About Radical Left Indoctrination,’ Threatens Tax-Exempt Status

President Donald Trump is taking aim at schools and universities accusing them of not focusing on education.

Trump took to Twitter on Friday to accuse schools and universities of failing to properly educate students and threatened to revoke their tax-exempt status.

“Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status…” Trump said.

He added, “… and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!” – READ MORE

