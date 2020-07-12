Homeowner Opens Fire, Kills Two of Three Home Invasion Suspects

A Wesley Chapel, Florida, homeowner shot and killed two out of three home invasion suspects Friday morning.

Fox 35 reports that the homeowner was playing video games when he heard glass breaking just before 1:00 a.m. He retrieved a gun and shot one suspect in a hallway, then fired again when a second suspect allegedly appeared in the hallway with a gun.

Sheriff Chris Nocco says the suspect fired his gun, then it jammed. The homeowner shot him. Then a third suspect appeared in the hallway. The homeowner shot the third suspect as well.

The homeowner’s gun then jammed and he went to grab another gun. When he returned he saw that the third suspect had gotten up and fled the scene. – READ MORE

