Trump says lives being destroyed by ‘a mere allegation’ after staffers resign over domestic abuse claims

The National Organization of Women is calling on the chief of staff to resign as pressure continues to build over when he knew about the allegations; Kevin Corke has the roundup for ‘Special Report.’

President Trump appeared to weigh in on the resignation of two White House staffers accused of domestic abuse Saturday, bemoaning that lives are being destroyed by “a mere allegation.”

“Peoples [sic] lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new,” he tweeted. “There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

It was not immediately clear the accusations to which Trump was referring, but it came on the heels of the resignations of two White House aides, staff secretary Rob Porter and speechwriter David Sorensen, over domestic abuse allegations against them. – READ MORE

President Trump on Sunday blasted the “Fake News Media,” claiming the press doesn’t want to cover positive stories in the U.S., instead harping on negative news.

“So many positive things going on for the U.S.A. and the Fake News Media just doesn’t want to go there,” Trump tweeted. “Same negative stories over and over again! No wonder the People no longer trust the media, whose approval ratings are correctly at their lowest levels in history!”

So many positive things going on for the U.S.A. and the Fake News Media just doesn’t want to go there. Same negative stories over and over again! No wonder the People no longer trust the media, whose approval ratings are correctly at their lowest levels in history! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2018

It’s unclear what exactly prompted the tweet, but it came amid backlash the White House has received on the heels of the resignations of aides Rob Porter and David Sorensen — both of whom have been accused of physically and emotionally abusing their ex-wives. – READ MORE