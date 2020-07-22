Trump Says It Is ‘Patriotic to Wear a Face Mask When You Can’t Socially Distance’

After months of refusing to wear a mask in public, Donald Trump recently broke that trend and on Monday, he tweeted that “many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance.”

Trump posted a photo of himself wearing a mask, and wrote, “We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

The president has had a contentious relationship with masks and in an interview on Sunday, he shot down any speculation that he would declare a national mask-wearing mandate, telling Fox News’ Chris Wallace, “I want people to have a certain freedom and I don’t believe in that, no.”

President Trump first appeared in public wearing a mask on July 11, when he visited Walter Reed hospital. Prior to that visit, he said in a Fox News interview, “I think it’s fine to wear a mask if it makes you feel comfortable.” – READ MORE

