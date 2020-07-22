Connecticut Reports Dozens of False Positive Coronavirus Tests

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Monday the discovery of dozens of false-positive coronavirus tests, attributing the error to a “flaw” in a testing system.

At least 90 tests, which were run through Thermo Fisher Scientific, have wielded false positives, according to the DPH.

As the Hartford Courant reported: In the one-month period from June 15 to July 17, the department said, 144 people were given positive results after their specimens were run through a system manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific of Waltham, Mass.