Trump says he’ll announce Iran deal decision Tuesday afternoon

President Trump tweeted Monday that he would announce a decision Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on whether the U.S. will remain in the 2015 nuclear deal.

The president had given himself a May 12 deadline over the deal, which he has long criticized. Trump has previously signaled that he will pull out of the agreement, but has faced intense pressure from European allies not to do so.

Earlier Monday, Trump hit out at former Secretary of State John Kerry amid reports that Kerry had met with Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as part of a bid to salvage the nuclear deal.

“The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal,” Trump tweeted. “He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!” – READ MORE

