Michelle Obama criticizes traditional family values, lauds actress for refusing marriage and kids (VIDEO)
A good portion of a conversation Saturday between former first lady Michelle Obama and actress Tracee Ellis Ross consisted of criticizing traditional family values and seeming to put down women for choosing mothering and family roles over anything else.
The two women, who discussed feminism at the Women Summit on Saturday in Los Angeles, blasted what many consider to be traditional values — specifically young girls growing up and dreaming about their wedding days and having families.
Ellis Ross, a 45-year-old unmarried actress without any children, asked Obama her thoughts on what today’s children should be dreaming about.
“What are we asking women and men, or boys and girls, to dream of different things?” Ellis Ross asked. “We talk so much about empowering young girls, what is the conversation?” – READ MORE
