Trump says he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to US-Mexico border

President Trump told reporters Thursday that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to America’s southern border.

The president also said that he planned to “probably keep them or a large portion of them until the wall is built,” a reference to his long-promised barrier along the U.S.-Mexico frontier.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a proclamation sending the guard to the border in an effort to stop what his administration called an “unacceptable” flow of drugs, criminal activity and illegal immigrants.

The president spoke to reporters on his way back to Washington from West Virginia, where a scheduled round-table discussion of tax reform turned into a Trump monologue on the border and illegal immigration.

“We have to have strong borders. We’re going to have the wall,” Trump said. “We’ve started building and fixing miles and miles of wall that’s already up and fence and we’re gonna have our wall and we’re gonna get it very strongly and the military is going to be building some of it.” – READ MORE

