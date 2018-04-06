FAILING: Jeff Zucker’s Baby At CNN Is Getting Blown Out By Competitors

CNN’s “New Day,” which has been CNN President Jeff Zucker’s baby since he took over the network in 2013, is getting blown out by its competitors, according to the most recent ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

“New Day” is only bringing in 609,000 total viewers and an abysmal 217,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic, which is less than half of the FOX & Friends audience as the show is also getting blown out by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Deadline reported in 2013 that “New Day” was a top priority for Zucker, who said that the show was targeting a “broad audience.” – READ MORE

