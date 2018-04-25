Trump says embattled VA pick Ronny Jackson ‘making a decision’ on future: ‘I wouldn’t do it’

President Trump said Tuesday that his embattled nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary will be “making a decision” soon about whether to continue to seek the position, saying he stands by Dr. Ronny Jackson no matter what but, “If I were him … I wouldn’t do it.”

The president addressed the controversy over his VA pick in response to a question from Fox News’ John Roberts at Tuesday’s press conference with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.

“It’s totally his decision, but he’ll be making a decision,” Trump said of Jackson.

While saying he’ll “always stand behind him” and it will “be his choice,” Trump made clear whether he thinks Jackson should drop out.

“I really don’t think personally he should [seek the position],” Trump said. He suggested he did not want Jackson, who has served as a White House physician since 2006, to go through such an “ugly” and “disgusting” process and said he told him: “What do you need it for?”

The comments come after The New York Times and others reported that Jackson has been accused of overseeing a hostile work environment as White House physician, drinking on the job and allowing the overprescription of drugs. – READ MORE

