Kamala Harris is a shoo-in for Dems in 2020, but what about her controversial past?

In the 2010 race for attorney general, the Sacramento Bee endorsed Republican Steve Cooley over Harris.She won by less than one percentage point, but as the Bee saw it, “she could be more aggressive on public corruption cases, though her handlers might worry that would cause friction with fellow Democratic politicians.” They had always shown her special kindness.

California’s powerful Assembly Speaker Willie Brown also thought the UC Berkeley law grad, a full 30 years his junior, was good looking. Brown began dating Harris and the hook-up paid off big. Willie Brown duly appointed Harris to the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and California Medical Assistance Commission, boosting her prosecutor’s pay by nearly $100,000. The patronage came up in 2003, when Harris unseated San Francisco district attorney Terence Hallinan.

The next year, gang member David Hill used an AK-47 to gun down San Francisco police officer Isaac Espinoza. Harris quickly announced she would not seek the death penalty, which drew fire from Senator Dianne Feinstein and police across the state.

The new span of the Bay Bridge, $5 billion over budget and riddled with safety issues, had whistleblowers calling for a criminal investigation. Harris failed to launch any criminal probe and with voter fraud and violent crime she looked the other way.

California’s attorney general stayed quiet in 2014 when Mexican national Luis Bracamontes gunned down police officers Danny Oliver and Michael Davis. Senator Kamala Harris made no statement when the racist murderer shouted “black lives don’t matter” in court.

In 2015 repeatedly deported Mexican felon Jose Inez Garcia Zarate shot and killed Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier. Attorney general Harris defended the city’s sanctuary policy and failed even to decry “gun violence” in the case.

That same year Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik killed 14 unarmed innocents and wounded 22 at an office party in San Bernardino. A year later Harris issued a statement on the “devastating and tragic terrorist attack,” but failed to name the Islamic terrorists and their motive. – READ MORE