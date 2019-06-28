Trump Roasts Democrats for Radical Ideas Pushed During Second Debate: ‘That’s the End of That Race’

President Trump took to Twitter to slam the second round of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates during their debate on Thursday.

As IJR Blue reported, the second round of debates featured candidates like Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Trump went after them in a key moment in the debate when they were asked about their opinion on giving free healthcare to illegal immigrants.

All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

Trump claimed the race was already won due to the radical ideas pushed by Democrats with no real way to pay for them.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare,” tweeted Trump. “How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!” – READ MORE