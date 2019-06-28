‘Morning Joe’ Apologizes For Democrat Debate ‘Disaster’; Biden’s Performance Deeply ‘Disturbing’

The first Democratic debate — which was hosted by NBC and MSNBC and came in two installments, the first on Wednesday, the second on Thursday — was such a “disaster” that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough felt the need to apologize to everyone tuning into “Morning Joe” Friday morning. The biggest problem, he maintained, is that the Democrats just demonstrated to the American people that they’re as much of a “clown show” as Donald Trump. And then there was frontrunner Joe Biden’s “disturbing” performance…

Scarborough’s comments, reported by The Hill, came the morning after the second Democratic presidential primary debate, held in Miami, Florida, Thursday night.

“With apologies to our friends and watching, last night was a disaster for the Democratic Party,” he said, adding: “My only hope is people were not watching, and I will tell you why.”

Despite being “lined up in trench warfare” and poised to jump out and “charge Donald Trump,” the Democrats ended up getting caught up in friendly fire. Rather than taking aim at the true target, “they all turn their guns on each other and shoot each other, and everybody is yelling at each other all night,” said Scarborough. – READ MORE