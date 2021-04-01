Trump Roasts Biden During Wedding Speech at Mar-a-Lago: ‘Do You Miss Me Yet?’ (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden on topics such as the border crisis, China, and the election during a wedding speech at Mar-a-Lago.

“I get all these flash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran. How are we doing with Iran?” Trump said.

He continued, “We were ready to make a deal … they would have done anything and this guy goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we’d like to negotiate now.”

Trump switched gears to discuss the border situation, “The border is the worst anybody’s ever seen it.” – READ MORE

