NYC Asian woman’s suspected attacker was paroled after murdering his mother, sources say

The man accused of beating an Asian American woman during a broad-daylight hate-crime attack in New York City on Monday was on lifetime parole for murdering his mother years earlier in front of his 5-year-old sister, police and sources told Fox News.

Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. He has been charged with attempted assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault, police said Wednesday.

Around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Elliot is said to have attacked a 65-year-old woman on West 43rd Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues in Manhattan while she was on her way to church, police and sources had previously told Fox News.

WANTED in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Have Info? Call or DM☎️1-800-577-TIPS. Up to $2500 reward. pic.twitter.com/6gb5NDCZCA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 30, 2021

A startling video shows a man, identified by police as Elliot, punching kicking the woman as she walks along the sidewalk, which causes her to fall to the ground. He then continues viciously kicking her in the head and body, according to the video and police.

As he continued his assault, the suspect told her: “F— you, you don’t belong here,” a source confirmed to Fox News.

The victim suffered a fractured pelvis and a contusion to the head and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, police sources said. Authorities believed she was still in the hospital as of Wednesday morning. – READ MORE

