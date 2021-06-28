Trump rips ‘woke’ generals, Biden in first post-presidential rally: ‘I’m trying to save American democracy’

Former President Donald Trump took the stage at his first rally since leaving the White House on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio. In front of thousands of supporters, Trump took aim at “woke” military generals, President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, and critical race theory.

“The Biden administration issued new rules pushing twisted critical race theory … into our military,” Trump said. “Our generals and our admirals are now focused more on this nonsense than they are on our enemies.”

“You see these generals lately on television? They are woke,” Trump told the crowd in northeast Ohio. “Our military will be incapable of fighting and incapable of taking orders.”

“Kamala Harris, your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason that I announced that I was going,” Trump said. “If I didn’t do that, I don’t know if she was ever going to go.”

“After just five months, the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe. I told you,” Trump said during the speech that lasted over an hour.

“I’m trying to save American democracy,” Trump told the crowd at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, about a half-hour southwest of Cleveland.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --