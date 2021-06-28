Derek Chauvin sentencing: Ex-Minneapolis cop sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin received a 270-month prison sentence Friday for second-degree unintentional murder in the death of George Floyd last spring.

Minnesota District Court Judge Peter Cahill said a 22-page sentencing memorandum would explain his reasoning on the sentence in greater detail.

“Most of it’s going to be in writing, 22-page memorandum – to emphasize the fact that determining the appropriate sentence in any case and in this case is a legal analysis,” he said. “It’s applying the rule of law to the facts of an individual and specific case. As opposed to trying to be profound here on the record, I prefer you read the legal analysis.”

He added that the sentence was not motivated by “public opinion,” “emotion or sympathy” and granted Chauvin credit for 199 days in time already served.

“I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain that all the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family,” Cahill said. “You have our sympathies, and I acknowledge and hear the pain that you are feeling. I acknowledge the pain not only of those in this courtroom, but the Floyd family outside this courtroom and other members of the community.”

The judge had been expected to hand down a sentence of between 20 and 25 years, the maximum sentence being 40 years and the average for similar crimes at around 12.5 years. Floyd’s brothers asked the court for the maximum punishment of 40 years, and prosecutors, as expected, asked for 30. – READ MORE

