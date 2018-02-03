Trump Rips Sen. Blumenthal’s Fake Vietnam Status: ‘Single Greatest Fraud That I’ve Seen of Anybody That Ran for Office’

Without naming him, President Donald Trump ripped Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) Thursday for lying about his military record, saying the Connecticut senator “defrauded the whole world with his Vietnam status.”

“How about your senator who defrauded the whole world with his Vietnam status?” Trump said after Frey mentioned the state’s governor.

“Guy never went to Vietnam!” Trump said. “And then he won the race. He’s a fr– And then I watch him on television.”

“I do not like what I see on [unclear],” Trump said in a proper voice, again impersonating the senator.

“It is the single greatest fraud that I’ve seen of anybody that ran for office, really. It’s incredible that he would be allowed to run and now he sits on committees having to do with honor. But he lied and he cheated, for how many years was that that he cheated?”

“Eight years,” Frey responded.

“He used to talk about how, when he was in battle taking his comrades out — and everybody thought he was like a war hero, and then one day somebody calls up and they say, ‘You know, I was in that area and I don’t remember him. That was my group.’” – READ MORE

Sen. Richard Blumenthal slams the potential release of the Nunes memo: “The release of this memo is really reminiscent of the darkest days of the McCarthy era” https://t.co/PREeXBRqVapic.twitter.com/QhFpIFiuVl — New Day (@NewDay) February 1, 2018

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal ripped the House Intelligence Committee’s decision to release a four-page memo that reportedly alleges wrongdoing by the Department of Justice and the FBI involving President Donald Trump.

Blumenthal likened the release the “the darkest days of the McCarthy era” in his criticisms. – READ MORE