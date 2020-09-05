Trump Rips Media For Going Easy On Biden, Asking Him Questions ‘Meant For A Child’

President Donald Trump tore into the media on Friday for supposedly going easy on former Vice President Joe Biden during a press conference earlier that day.

“Read the questions you asked. They were like meant for a child,” Trump said during a press conference, referring to questions reporters asked the former vice president Friday afternoon.

The president was comparing the grilling he received about an anonymously-sourced article suggesting he called fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers” to questions reporters asked Biden.

“Those questions were meant for a child. Smiles on faces of reporters,” Trump said.

“Not like you and you. There were smiles — what do you think? Take a look at those questions they asked him. They were not meant for grown-up, they were meant for a child,” he added.

Biden spent much of his time at the conference railing against Trump over a report Thursday in The Atlantic magazine, which cited four anonymous sources claiming the president disparaged fallen World War I soldiers during a trip to France in 2018.

The former vice president took questions for the second time this week after going a month without holding a press conference.

Several of the reporters’ questions focused on Trump’s supposed comments, while others homed in on the president in general.

“When you hear these remarks — ‘suckers,’ ‘losers,’ recoiling from amputees, what does it tell you about President Trump’s soul and the life he leads?” Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere asked at one point. Another reporter asked Biden what he thought about Trump mocking his mask wearing.

“I wonder if you worry that this kind of language that comes from the president of the United States can deter some Americans who are tuning into him to not wear masks,” CNN Political Correspondent MJ Lee Lee told the former VP. Trump joked at a Sept. 3 rally in Pennsylvania about Biden’s love for masks.

Numerous former and current Trump officials have dismissed The Atlantic’s reporting.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, for instance, reportedly told Fox News reporter John Roberts that he would have written a chapter in his forthcoming book had the president made such remarks. “I didn’t hear that,” Bolton, who was present the day Trump supposedly made the remarks, told The New York Times Friday.

Trump, for his part, dismissed the report as well.

“I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes,” the president told reporters as he was exiting Air Force One Friday. “There is nobody that respects them more. So, I just think it’s a horrible, horrible thing … no animal, nobody, what animal would say such a thing.”