Here Are Three People Accused Of Violent Crimes Bailed Out Of Jail By Fund Kamala Harris Supported

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which 2020 vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris promoted, bailed out several suspects charged with violent felonies, murder, and sex crimes.

At least 13 of Biden’s campaign members also posted on social media that they had donated to the MFF.

Court records investigated by Fox9 showed that MFF bailed out Christopher Boswell, a twice convicted sex offender, Jaleel Stallings, a suspect who allegedly shot at police, and Darnika Floyd, a woman who has been accused of killing her friend.

Harris called on her millions of followers on Facebook and Twitter in the beginning of June to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) as protests and riots were sparked across the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” she said in her June 1 tweet and in a similar Facebook post.

At least 13 of Biden’s campaign members also posted on social media that they had donated to the MFF, Reuters reported May 30.





The MFF received $35 million in donations intended to bail out those imprisoned for riot related charges, Fox9 reported. The publication noted that before Floyd’s death, according to numbers provided by MFF, the foundation bailed out 563 individuals with an average bail of $342.

Since Floyd’s death MFF has bailed out 184 people with an average bail of $13,195, Fox9 reported, noting that the foundation is also assisting 400 individuals with court fines, lost wages and legal fees.

“We initially got some raised eyebrows especially when we ramped up our activity from $1,000 a day to now $100,000 a day, raised eyebrows from our bankers,” Greg Lewin, the interim executive director of the fund, told Fox9.

Christopher Boswell, Convicted Rapist

MFF paid $35,000 in cash to bail out Boswell, who is a twice-convicted rapist, Fox9 reported. Boswell also is currently charged with sexual assault, assault and kidnapping in two separate cases, the publication noted.

Jaleel Stallings, Allegedly Shot At Police

MFF paid $75,000 to bail out Stallings, who shot at a SWAT Team during May riots with a modified pistol, Fox9 reported. He was charged with attempted murder, according to the publication.

Darnika Floyd, Charged With Stabbing Friend To Death

The foundation paid $100,000 in cash to secure the release of Floyd, who has been charged with second degree murder for stabbing her friend to death, according to Fox9.

“The last time we were down there, the clerk said, ‘we hate it when you bail out these sex offenders, that is what they said’,” MFF’s interim executive director told Fox9, noting that MFF focuses on the system, not the crime.

“I often don’t even look at a charge when I bail someone out,” he said. “I will see it after I pay the bill because it is not the point. The point is the system we are fighting.”

The Biden campaign has not responded to many requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding Harris’s support for the MFF. The MFF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris was not the only one to support bailing out people arrested during the unrest. Celebrities such as Chrissy Teigan, Steve Carell, Seth Rogan, and Drake all publicly pledged to donate large sums of money to the bail fund. Many of these celebrities specified that they were donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

