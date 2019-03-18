Trump renews call to pull arts, PBS funding

President Trump’s 2020 budget proposal calls for eliminating popular programs such as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps fund stations such as PBS and NPR, and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

Trump had proposed eliminating the programs in his last two budgets as well, suggestions Congress ignored.

The 2020 request, which was released in its entirety Monday, calls for scrapping $435 million from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $126 million from the NEA, leaving both with a few million dollars to manage an orderly shutdown.

The overall budget will spend $4.7 trillion on discretionary and mandatory programs. – READ MORE