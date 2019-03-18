Report: Fox News Suspends Jeanine Pirro for Two Weeks

The Fox News Channel has suspended Jeanine Pirro’s weekly program —Justice with Judge Jeanine — in response to the conservative host’s recent remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) use of a hijab, according to a report.

CNN Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter reported Sunday that Pirro’s show was suspended for two weeks, noting that while she may be in the “penalty box,” she has not been fired from the network. Fox News aired a repeat episode of its documentary series Scandalous on Saturday instead of Justice with Judge Jeanine. When asked why Pirro would not appear on air, a Fox News spokesperson toldDeadline it would not comment on “internal scheduling matters.”

Pirro was met with criticism after appearing to suggest on her program earlier March that Omar wears a hijab in defiance of the Constitution. “Think about this: She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro said in her opening segment. “Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Pirro's remarks came in response to the freshman congresswoman's most recent antisemitic outburst, in which she suggested pro-Israel organizations coerce lawmakers into pledging allegiance to a foreign country.