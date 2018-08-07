Trump reinstates Iran sanctions, slams ‘horrible’ nuclear deal

The Trump administration is effectively ending United States participation in the Iran nuclear agreement at midnight as Monday turns to Tuesday.

That’s when the Treasury Department is set to restore many of the sanctions the Obama administration lifted as part of the Iran deal.

The Trump administration said the regime in Tehran is on shaky ground, though officials deny they’re trying to collapse Iran’s government.

“Our policy is not regime change but we want to put unprecedented pressure on the government of Iran to change its behavior,” said John Bolton, the White House national security adviser, in an interview on Fox News. “So far they have shown no indication that they are prepared to do that.”

A senior administration official said these restored sanctions are designed to constrict the revenue Iran uses to fund “terrorists, dictators, proxy militias, and the regime’s own cronies.”

They target Iran’s dealing in U.S. dollars, its currency abroad and business in precious metals, aluminum, steel, coal and its auto industry. In November, the administration said it will restore sanctions on Iran’s oil and gas and banking sector.

In a statement Monday, President Trump restated his opinion that the 2015 international accord to freeze Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions was a “horrible, one-sided deal.” He said it left the Iranian government flush with cash to use to fuel conflict in the Middle East.- READ MORE

President Trump said Saturday that the decision on whether he will meet with Iranian leaders is “up to them,” stating that “it doesn’t matter.”

“Iran, and it’s [sic] economy, is going very bad, and fast! I will meet, or not meet, it doesn’t matter – it is up to them!” the president tweeted as he traveled to a rally in Ohio.

Iran, and it’s economy, is going very bad, and fast! I will meet, or not meet, it doesn’t matter – it is up to them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Trump made the statement ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran, which are set to go into effect on Monday. The sanctions follow the president’s decision earlier this year to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. – READ MORE

