Anonymous vows to take down, expose QAnon
The hacking collective Anonymous is pledging to expose the people behind the “QAnon” conspiracy theory.
The anarchist hacking group slammed the QAnon conspiracy as potentially dangerous and driven by a “brainless political agenda” in a video posted Sunday to what is widely considered the most reliable Anonymous Twitter account.
“We will not sit idly by while you take advantage of the misinformed and poorly educated,” the group said in the video, which was posted with the hashtags #OpQ and #OpQAnon.
#Anonymous #OpQ #OpQAnon Video Press Releasehttps://t.co/5WzagrWw30
— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 5, 2018
The video depicts various figures with Anonymous masks acting out certain aspects of the QAnon conspiracy against a constant backdrop of the letter “Q.” – READ MORE
