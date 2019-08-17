Trump Receives Mixed Reactions Amid Reports He’s Planning to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

President Donald Trump has been receiving mixed reactions from his Republican colleagues in the Senate since reports surfaced that he may withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Since taking office, President Trump has considered withdrawing troops a few times but has yet to make the commitment to a full withdrawal.

However, that could all soon change. Trump met with his advisors on Friday to discuss a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, as well as making plans for a peaceful path forward between the two nations.

Although no one wants American troops in harm’s way, there have been some who are warning Trump that this action could be premature. Senator Lindsey Graham(R-S.C.) took to Twitter to explain his concern about leaving Afghanistan completely.

Graham warned that Trump could be making a "bigger mistake than Obama's Iranian nuclear deal," a deal Trump tore up upon entering the Oval Office.