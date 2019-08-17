Dem State Rep Trying to Obtain Cocaine Impersonates, Threatens Cops

Indiana state representative Dan Forestal (D.) impersonated an officer to ask where he could find cocaine, and upon his arrest threatened to use his family connections to “have” the badges of those detaining him, according to a police report.

The Marion County prosecutor’s office charged Forestal with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and impersonating a public servant, which is a felony, the IndyStar reports. Forestal was driving drunk when he came upon a couple who called 911, and the two told police he claimed to be a “legit officer” looking for drugs.

“I’m a legit officer doing a drug bust,” Forestal told them, as recorded in the police report. “Today is the last day before the feds descend and start kicking in doors.”

At about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police stopped him but he resisted arrest, refused a sobriety test, and threatened to “have” the officers’ badges. He appealed to his status as a state representative but also as a firefighter and the nephew of the Marion County sheriff, Kerry Forestal.

As the IndyStar reported, Forestal's family is well established in Indiana politics beyond the county sheriff, and Forestal himself serves on the Democrats' leadership team as the assistant Democratic Caucus chairman.