Trump reaches highest approval rating yet, campaign manager says

President Trump’s re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale said Wednesday that 2020 is looking very promising.

In a flurry of tweets, flying under the radar of a news day focused on the standoff over the partial government shutdown, Parscale said internal polling shows the president has his highest approval rating since he began keeping tabs.

“Just received my newest voter score tracking from my team. @realDonaldTrump has reached his highest national approval rating since I started tracking,” Parscale said. “The @TheDemocrats have really made a mistake going with their gut over data.”

In brief, Parscale explained that his team, along with that of the Republican National Committee, have spent millions of dollars of polling, tracking, and voter scores. The Washington Examiner has reached out to the campaign asking for more details.- READ MORE