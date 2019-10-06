Trump Re-Election Campaign Targeted by Iran-Linked Hackers: Sources

A hacking group that appears to be linked to the Iranian government attempted to break into U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign but were unsuccessful, sources familiar with the operation told Reuters on Friday.

Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O> said earlier on Friday in a blog post that it saw “significant” cyber activity by the group which also targeted current and former U.S. government officials, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside Iran.

Trump’s official campaign website is the only one of the remaining major contenders’ sites that is linked to Microsoft’s cloud email service, according to an inspection of publicly available mail exchanger records.

“We have no indication that any of our campaign infrastructure was targeted,” said Trump campaign Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh.

In a 30-day period between August and September, the group, dubbed "Phosphorous" by Microsoft, made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific customers and then attacked 241 of those accounts.