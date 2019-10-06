Martin Scorsese Shreds Marvel Movies, Says They’re ‘Not Cinema’

Legendary film director Martin Scorsese is about to be eaten alive by an angry horde of Marvel fanboys for saying the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installments amount to little more than theme park rides that say close to nothing about the human condition.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, the director of such film classics as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” and “Goodfellas” declared that the Marvel movies are not “cinema.” To those who would say that Scorsese engaged in elitism, the director admitted that he tried to give the movies a fair shot but ultimately determined they conveyed nothing real despite being technically well-made.

“I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” said Scorsese, as reported by The Guardian. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Martin Scorsese is not alone in his belief about the Marvel movies and is joined by director James Cameron — arguably, one of the highest-grossing blockbuster directors of all-time — who once said the films lack a heart. – READ MORE