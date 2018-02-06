Trump Puts World on Notice… Threatens Aid if Drugs Come Across Border

At a Customs and Border Protection roundtable last week, President Donald Trump threatened countries that fail to stem the rise of drugs with a loss of aid from the United States, according to The Hill.

The remarks, which took place at the Customs and Border Protection National Training Center in Virginia, highlighted the administration’s battle on border security in ways unrelated to illegal immigration.

“I want to stop the aid. If they can’t stop drugs from coming in, ’cause they can stop them a lot easier than us. They say, ‘oh we can’t control it.’ Oh great, we’re supposed to control it,” Trump told gathered officials, according to CNN.

“So we give them billions and billions of dollars, and they don’t do what they’re supposed to be doing, and they know that. But we’re going to take a very harsh action.”

“These countries are not our friends,” Trump added.

“You know, we think they’re our friends and we send them massive aid.

“I won’t mention names right now, but I look at these countries, I look at the numbers we send them — we send them massive aid and they’re pouring drugs into our country and they’re laughing at us,” he continued.

“So I’m not a believer in that. I want to stop the aid.” – READ MORE

A traffic stop led Mexican authorities to seize enough fentanyl to kill millions of people as well as almost 1,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and other drugs that were headed to the California border.

This week, Mexico’s National Security Commission announced the seizure of 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl that were found as part of a synthetic drug shipment in the Mexican beach resort town of Ensenada, Baja California. The seizure also included more than 914 pounds of crystal meth, 87 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of heroin.

Unlike the other synthetic drugs, fentanyl is a medically used opioid that is considered to be 100 times more powerful than morphine and prone to lethal overdoses.

According to the Oxford Treatment Center, the lethal dose for an individual taking fentanyl is 2 milligrams.

The 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl seized is enough to fuel millions of possible lethal doses. – READ MORE