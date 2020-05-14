Trump Presses Graham to Call on Obama to Testify

President Donald Trump is pressing Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to call for former President Barack Obama to testify before Congress.

The president took to Twitter on Thursday with a statement to Graham about what he describes as the “biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA.”

Accusing Obama of knowing “everything” without offering any specific details about the alleged crime, Trump is demanding that Graham initiate a request for Obama’s testimony.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING,” Trump tweeted, adding, “Do it , just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!” – READ MORE

