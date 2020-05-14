WATCH: Barstool Sports Founder’s Profanity-Laced Monologue Against Lockdown Measures: ‘When Did Flattening The Curve Turn Into Finding The Cure’

On Wednesday, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy unleashed a torrent of criticism over excessive lockdown measures and lambasted state officials over ever-moving goalposts when it comes to the strategy of facing the novel coronavirus.

Emergency Press Conference – When Did Flattening The Curve Turn Into Finding The Cure pic.twitter.com/ZaSTxL6Tuc — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 14, 2020

“What the f*** is going on?” Portnoy started the video stream, which now has over 3 million views. “When did this become, ‘flatten the curve’, ‘flatten the curve’, ‘flatten the curve’, to we have to find a cure or everyone is gonna die?”

“Like, Fauci, seems like a nice enough dude, I was always like, this guy has no agenda … gets in front of the Senate, he’s like, we’re reopening the country too fast everyone’s dead. Where’d that come from? And the L.A. mayor, we’re not opening the city until we find a cure? What? Find a cure? Who says we’re gonna find a cure? We haven’t have a cure to cancer, it took AIDS 20 years or whatever, do we even have a cure? So, the economy is just shut down? – READ MORE

