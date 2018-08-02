Trump Predicts Demise Of The ‘Fake News Media’

President Trump has ratcheted up his war on the “Fake News Media” this week, which he condemned as not only “totally unhinged,” but as having done great “damage” to “so many innocent and decent people.” One consolation, he suggested, is that after his second term, “their ratings will dry up and they will be gone!”

The media, Trump said, has gone off the rails, something he said he has “in many ways” enjoyed watching because of all the harm they’ve done to good people. “The Fake News Media is going CRAZY!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “They are totally unhinged and in many ways, after witnessing first hand the damage they do to so many innocent and decent people, I enjoy watching.”

The Fake News Media is going CRAZY! They are totally unhinged and in many ways, after witnessing first hand the damage they do to so many innocent and decent people, I enjoy watching. In 7 years, when I am no longer in office, their ratings will dry up and they will be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

He then credited any ratings success of the biased outlets to his presidency and predicted that once he’s out of office, their days will be done. “In 7 years, when I am no longer in office, their ratings will dry up and they will be gone!” he said.- READ MORE

