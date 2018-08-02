True Pundit

Gingrich: ‘Good Chance’ Manafort Wins at Trial, Making Mueller ‘Look Like a Fool’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said that President Trump has “every right” to be “deeply” frustrated that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Russia probe.

“This is exactly what independent counsels do,” Gingrich said on “America’s Newsroom.” “They can’t solve the case they were hired for, so they invent a case.”

Gingrich, a Fox News contributor, added that he believes Manafort has a “good chance” to prevail at trial and Mueller will “look like a fool” if that happens.

“The whole country is gonna shrug off everything else that Mueller does,” he argued.

Trump also tweeted Wednesday that Sessions needs to stop the “Rigged Witch Hunt” against him.

Gingrich said Trump should “endure” the investigation instead of firing Sessions, but that Sessions has the “absolute authority” to fire Mueller’s team. – READ MORE

 

