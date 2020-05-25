Trump Participates in Wreath Laying Ceremony at Arlington to Honor Fallen Service Members

President Donald Trump is honoring America’s fallen service members on Memorial Day by participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetary.

On Monday, Trump travelled to Arlington for the ceremony. Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper also participated.

Pres. Trump participates in wreath-laying ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day. https://t.co/shvQlsxQij pic.twitter.com/jbYo1VuV08 — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2020

Trump was also scheduled to visit Fort McHenry, near the location where Francis Scott Key penned the poem during the War of 1812 that became the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

But, the trip was not without controversy, Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young urged Trump to stay at the White House due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Young wrote, “I wish that the president, as our nation’s leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend.” – READ MORE

