Alyssa Milano gets relentlessly mocked for posting crocheted face mask: ‘Masks keep people safe and healthy’

Actress-turned-radically liberal activist Alyssa Milano got humiliated on Saturday when she found herself being roasted on Twitter for posting a photo of herself and her family in face masks, encouraging others to wear them as well. Unfortunately for Milano, however, her mask had holes in it; it was crocheted, and social media users had a field trip schooling her about it.

“Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go!” Milano tweeted alongside a photo of herself with her husband and two children, all of whom were wearing face masks.

Your mask is exactly what this fence does to keep mosquitoes out. pic.twitter.com/G5GT5A3Z9p — Not PC (@ksbyron) May 23, 2020

Social media enthusiasts immediately fired back at Milano, pointing out that her mask had holes in it, meaning it likely wasn’t doing anything at all. “Your mask is exactly what this fence does to keep mosquitoes out,” one social media user commented alongside a photo of a fence with holes in it. –READ MORE

