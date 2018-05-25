Trump: ‘Our country is respected again’

President Trump in an early morning interview with Fox News said the U.S. is “respected” again, pointing to the economy and unemployment rate.

Trump made the comments while responding a question from “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, who asked the president how Republicans will “explain” his attacks on the FBI “to their grandchildren.”

“We’re doing a great job. Our country is coming back. Our country is respected again,” Trump said. “What we’re doing over there is just another sign of it.”

“You look at the economy, you look at jobs, lowest employment rate in many, many – in decades. Lowest black unemployment in history, lowest Hispanic unemployment in history, lowest women unemployment in 19 years,” the president added. – READ MORE

