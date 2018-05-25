Comey Slams Trump, Trump Supporters. So Trump Buries Him.

After Trump tweeted that Comey’s FBI may “end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before,” Comey responded online by defending his team and slamming the president and those who support him.

Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren? — James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

Dangerous time when our country is led by those who will lie about anything, backed by those who will believe anything, based on information from media sources that will say anything. Americans must break out of that bubble and seek truth. — James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

As reported by Mediaite, when Trump was asked by Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday about Comey’s comments, Trump turned Comey’s “grandchildren” line against him and declared his firing of Comey to be one of the best things he’s done for the country.

“How is he going to explain to his grandchildren all of the lies, the deceit, all of the problems he has caused for this country?” said Trump. “I think of the things that I’ve done for the country, the firing of James Comey is going to go down as a very good thing.” – READ MORE

