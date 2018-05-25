True Pundit

Comey Slams Trump, Trump Supporters. So Trump Buries Him.

After Trump tweeted that Comey’s FBI may “end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before,” Comey responded online by defending his team and slamming the president and those who support him.

As reported by Mediaite, when Trump was asked by Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday about Comey’s comments, Trump turned Comey’s “grandchildren” line against him and declared his firing of Comey to be one of the best things he’s done for the country.

“How is he going to explain to his grandchildren all of the lies, the deceit, all of the problems he has caused for this country?” said Trump. “I think of the things that I’ve done for the country, the firing of James Comey is going to go down as a very good thing.” – READ MORE

The bitter public feud between President Trump and his least favorite former FBI director got even uglier on Wednesday, when James Comey took to Twitter to defend the increasingly hard to defend intelligence community amid more evidence of politically motivated targeting of the Trump campaign in

