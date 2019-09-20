Trump on Whistleblower: It’s Just Another ‘Partisan’ Hack Job

President Donald Trump, during a press conference in the Oval Office with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday morning, was asked by reporters to comment on a story this week about a White House whistleblower.

“It’s just another partisan hack job,” said the president on Friday morning, adding that any conversations he had with world leaders at the White House were always appropriate and that he has always and consistently fought hard for the interests of this country.

The whistleblower’s complaint reportedly raised concerns about a conversation Trump had with a Ukrainian leader.

Trump said on Friday the focus instead should be on former Vice President Joe Biden’s ties to Ukraine.

“It doesn’t matter what I discussed, but I’ll tell you this,” he said in the Oval Office, “somebody ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement.” – READ MORE