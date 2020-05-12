Trump: ‘OBAMAGATE Makes Watergate Look Small Time!’

On Monday, President Donald Trump declared that the Obama administration’s efforts to spy on his campaign and tarnish his presidency by claiming Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in order to steal the 2016 presidential election is a scandal far worse than the Watergate scandal leading to President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974. In 2017, Trump’s liberal critics repeatedly compared these Trump-Russia claims to the Watergate scandal, but as more evidence has come to light, it appears the Obama administration’s investigation was the true abuse of power.

“OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time!” Trump tweeted.

Nick Short, digital media manager at The Claremont Institute, summed up the scandal well. “Obama used instruments of the State/intelligence community to disseminate/legitimize paid oppo research in order to obtain warrants to spy on Trump campaign, & then to delegitimize the results of the election once Trump won… dwarfs Watergate,” he tweeted. – READ MORE

