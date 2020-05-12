Nearly 100 celebrities outspoken against Kavanaugh are silent on Biden, study finds

Many A-list Hollywood stars were big supporters of the #MeToo movement, speaking out against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 after he faced accusations of sexual assault — but a new study has found that nearly 100 celebrities who made their voices heard on Kavanaugh have been silent on Tara Reade‘s sexual-assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden — or they’ve come to his defense.

NewsBusters found 95 of the country’s high-profile entertainers showed a drastic change in the way they treated Kavanaugh versus the way they treated Biden, the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee.

Names included in NewsBusters’ report included Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and several Hollywood actresses associated with the Time’s Up organization such as Jessica Chastain, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, noting how none of them “have offered a word of support” to Reade.

Alyssa Milano, a #MeToo activist who drew plenty of attention during Kavanaugh’s confirmation as she attended the high-profile hearings on Capitol Hill, has been the most vocal about calling for “due process” for the former vice president, whom she had endorsed.

Despite major backlash on social media, including from her former “Charmed” co-star Rose McGowan, Milano penned an op-ed trying to explain why she was still supporting Biden, describing herself as “living in the gray as a woman” and noting nuances in her shifted position. – READ MORE

