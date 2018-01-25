Trump Should Not Agree to Interview with Mueller, Legal Experts Say

President Donald Trump should not give special counsel Robert Mueller an interview in his investigation of allegations the chief executive’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russian interests to defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, legal experts contend.

Mueller recently interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions and has been in conversation with White House lawyers about a conversation with Trump.

That would be a bad idea, said Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, who said Trump should never meet with any Justice Department agents about the investigation.

“Never, never, never — in caps — should he [meet with Mueller],” said Napolitano, speaking to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. “If the feds want to trap you, they are very, very good at doing it … It’s a trap, and he ought to stay away from it.”

Over at CNN, former New York homicide prosecutor Paul Callan wrote last week that “when Mueller is around, silence should be Trump’s golden rule.” If later subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury, Trump should still remain silent, Callan wrote, and plead the Fifth Amendment. – READ MORE

This is no big deal, it’s just the nation’s chief law enforcement officer and a member of the president’s Cabinet being interviewed by a special counsel in a criminal probe.

The New York Times reported Tuesday morning that special counsel Robert Mueller interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions as part of the Russia investigation last week.

Sessions is the first Cabinet member known to have met with the special counsel, who in recent weeks seems to be moving deeper into Donald Trump’s inner circle. He recently interviewed Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, and will talk to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon soon after subpoenaing him to appear before a grand jury.

Based on the indictments and plea deals already brought against Trump team members, Mueller seems to be running a wide-ranging investigation. But as far as Sessions is concerned, there are likely two particular issues of interest. From the Times:

For Mr. Mueller, Mr. Sessions is a key witness to two of the major issues he is investigating: the campaign’s possible ties to the Russians and whether the president tried to obstruct the Russia investigation. – READ MORE